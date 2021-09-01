Worldwide Cloud DVR Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud DVR Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cloud DVR market and it is poised to grow by $8.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud DVR market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by time-shifting and ad-skipping features and the emergence of technologically advanced devices.

The cloud DVR market analysis includes the platform and chipset segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing digitization of television networks as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud DVR market growth during the next few years.

The report on cloud DVR market covers the following areas:

Cloud DVR market sizing

Cloud DVR market forecast

Cloud DVR market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud DVR market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Technicolor SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the cloud DVR market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IPTV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Satellite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

6. Market Segmentation by Chipset

Market segments

Comparison by Chipset

HEVC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Chipset

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Technicolor SA

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Appendix

