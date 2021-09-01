Alginate Market Value to Hit $755 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The alginate market is projected to cross USD 755 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing awareness of the excellent gel-forming properties of alginate among end-use sectors and increasing consumer preference for food & cosmetics produced from natural & healthy ingredients will boost the market growth.

Calcium-based alginate market is anticipated to register over 4% gains over the forecast timeframe due to its extensive adoption in wound dressings. Such dressings are ideal for the treatment of heavily exudative wounds owing to their high calcium content that interacts with the sodium in the wound, speeding up wound healing. They avoid sticking to the wounds, reducing patient discomfort while removing the dressing, driving the product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2614

Some major findings of the alginate market report include:

High G alginates industry is set to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% through 2027 owing to their high gel strength and dimensional stability.

Sodium alginate demand surpassed USD 280 million in 2020 on account of high adoption in food, biomedical, and industrial sectors.

Market size from food & beverage applications is poised to surpass USD 220 million by 2027 owing to the excellent stabilizing & thickening properties of alginates.

Product demand from confectionery, beverages, and meat products accounted for over 45% share in the overall food & beverage applications.

Europe and North America comprised a substantial share of the global alginate market, majorly owing to the extensive adoption in dental materials, wound dressings, and pharmaceuticals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 306 market data tables and 17 figures & charts from the report, “Alginate Market Forecasts By Type (High M, High G), Product (Sodium, Calcium, Potassium, Propylene Glycol), Application (Food & Beverage [Baking, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products], Medical & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, textile, Pulp & Paper), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alginate-market

Cosmetic application segment is expected to register around 3.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The excellent gelling property of alginate imparts consistency to cosmetic products. Alginate is an ideal emulsion & foam stabilizer in lotions, creams, and shampoos and also helps in retaining moisture. Growing adoption of cosmetics among men in their daily routine, changing lifestyles, and increasing efforts by manufacturers to incorporate natural ingredients should drive market statistics from cosmetic applications.

North America Alginate Market size is expected to cross USD 255 million by 2027 owing to the substantial healthcare spending and growing demand for advanced wound care in the U.S. The region is witnessing a rise in the number of surgeries and increasing consumer preference to reduce hospital stay will stimulate the requirements for wound care solutions. A significant rise in the elderly population segment and improved access to affordable healthcare will further trigger product demand.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/alginate-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.