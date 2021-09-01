New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market – Analysis By Drug Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, and By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131774/?utm_source=GNW

The growing incidence of heartburn is likely to create new economic prospects for acid-reducing medications and proton pump inhibitors, resulting in the rapid growth of GERD therapeutics market. Other potential includes an increase in risk of GERD disease in emerging nations and technological advancements that allow for speedier diagnosis of the condition.



Protein pump inhibitors (PPIs) are the front line therapy for the treatment of GERD. The market of GERD is very large in the US and in European countries and mostly catered by PPIs. Although PPIs control the major share of the market but with PPIs providing limited relief and the treatment generally relapsing within 6-months, the market for acid blockers like Vonoprazan looks very lucrative with physicians also supports its efficacy in GERD management. Also, the US GERD market is highly price sensitive because of the availability of generics in the market and hence any drug, even with higher efficiency, will have to price rationally to gain share of the market.



The increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease is correlated with the increasing prevalence of obesity in many countries and presence of other poor diet and lifestyle factors. Several environmental factors and the prominent lifestyle evolution to sedentary habits such as a high dietary fat intake, shorter dinner-to-bed time, and frequent smoking and alcohol consumption have been proven as the high risk factors associated with the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases.



North America region dominates the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market. High incidence of obesity-driven GERD and innovation in drugs in GERD treatments are factors that have helped cement the potential of the North America GERD therapeutics market. Moreover, high per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with extended life expectancy of consumers in the region has been creating a sustainable demand for the superior treatment for the GERD in North America.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market By Value.



• The report analyses Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market By Drug Type (Antacids, H2 Receptor Blockers and Proton Pump Inhibitors)



• The report further assesses the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)



• The Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India)



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Pipeline Development. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Drug Type and By Distribution Channel. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, EndoGastric Solutions, CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel, Merck & Co. and Olympus Corporation.



