New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Network Technology, Component, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103224/?utm_source=GNW

The reach of backhaul media varies across different parts of the network geography, which can be attributed to factors such as market maturity in fixed and mobile telecoms and government incentives. Moreover, the overall share of the microwave technology in the overall backhaul market is likely to decline in the coming years; however, the number of macro and small cell base stations would continue to rise, which would boost the total number of microwave-connected base stations. However, the transition to fiber in other parts of Middle East, is likely to take longer because of factors such as rights of way, i.e., the legal right, established by usage or grant, to pass along a specific route through grounds or property belonging to another which is further driving the demand.

The split-mount segment led the microwave transmission equipment market based on mounting type in 2020.Electronics are split into indoor unit and outdoor unit removing transmission line losses with quick & easy maintenance.



However, the split-mount-based systems use more power as both outdoor and indoor units in such systems requires power for transmission.Due to high power consumption, it further adds to complete operational costs of microwave transmission equipment.



This factor is encouraging the operators to incline toward full-outdoor mounting type equipment. In addition to microwave transmission equipment, the trunk microwave equipment is another type consists of signal processing, IF, RF, and MUX/DEMUX units which all are indoor; only antenna system is outdoor, which ultimately drives the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market.



The overall MEA microwave transmission equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA microwave transmission equipment market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA microwave transmission equipment market. NEC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group; Intracom Telecom; Nokia Corporation; Anritsu; Aviat Networks, Inc; Ceragon Networks Ltd; DragonWave-Xare are among a few players operating in the MEA microwave transmission equipment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________