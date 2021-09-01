The manuka honey market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow US$ 21.05 million by 2028 from US$ 15.10 million in 2020

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Manuka Honey Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Nature, Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103223/?utm_source=GNW

The manuka honey boosts the immune system by enhancing resistance to common infections and promoting mild burns or wounds and sore throat. Bacteria haven’t gaining resistance against methylglyoxal like they have against antibiotics. Manuka honey can effectively control the growth of Streptococcus spp., Staphylococcus aureus, and Clostridium difficile. It is also effective against several hard-to-treat bacteria that infect bowel and causes diarrhea. Also, it is has also been studied for their properties to prevent biofilm formation by controlling the microbes involved in the phenomenon. Manuka honey is used in skincare products as it helps reduce inflammation and irritation associated with acne. Consumers directly apply a thin layer of manuka honey to the affected area of the skin. The rising prevalence of various diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits has escalated the popularity of healthy diet, which helps prevent diabetes, stroke, heart diseases, and obesity, among others. An upsurge in the number of people suffering from celiac diseases results in the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Consumers are becoming aware about the ill effects associated with gluten consumption; therefore, they are increasingly including gluten-free products such as manuka honey in their diet.

Turkey has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Middle East and Africa, followed by South Africa and UAE.The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by various governments.



Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and production plant shutdown because of the pandemic, which is leading to the disruption of supply chain as well as the disturbance of manufacturing operations, delivery schedules, and goods sales.Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.



All these factors are anticipated to hamper the performances of the food & beverages, personal care, and animal feed industries, thus restraining the growth of various markets related to these industries. Further, the shortfall in production, along with limitations on transportation facilities, is also affecting the manuka honey market growth.

The manuka honey market, by nature, is segmented into organic and conventional; the organic segment led the manuka honey market based on nature in 2019.Organic farming is the technique that involves the production of manuka honey from organically grown manuka plants.



These plants are growth without applying artificial fertilizers, pesticides, or growth regulators on the agricultural land.The organic farming of manuka has surged with the increase in cultivation area and the rising support from processing companies.



The growing preference toward organic and healthy produce encourages growers to adopt organic agriculture practices.Wedderspoon Organic is involved in the production of manuka honey from the indigenous manuka flower of New Zealand.



The KFactor methodology of Wedderspoon Organic meets the MPI regulations for manuka honey. Its key specifications, as claimed by the company, are as follows: raw & unpasteurized; NON-GMO project verified; free of antibiotics, glyphosate, and pesticides; produced and packed in New Zealand, and traceable from hive to home.

The Middle East and Africa manuka honey market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa manuka honey market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East & Africa manuka honey market. 100% Pure New Zealand Honey, Arataki Honey, Comvita, Manuka Health, Oha Honey, Midlands Holdings, Capilano Honey Ltd, Streamland, and Wedderspoon Organic are among the leading companies in the Middle East & Africa.

