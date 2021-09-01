New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market – Analysis By Product Type (Non-Solid, Solid),, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131771/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive electrolytic capacitors market growth in subsequent years.



Also, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the recovery, pushing back the timeline for capex in industrial equipment, while automotive-related products underwent production adjustments. Some overseas plants had to restrict operations due to lockdowns during the pandemic. Meanwhile, due to work-from-home/stay-at-home (WFH/SAH) situation, demand was relatively strong for high-valued-added products, such as conductive polymer capacitors for PCs and servers.



Moreover, demand for space saving, weight reduction, and power efficiency for in-vehicle devices increase the performance requirements, such as miniaturization, lower equivalent series resistance (ESR), and higher ripple current, which cannot be dealt with by conventional electrolytic capacitors. In order to respond to these requirements, Rubycon Corporation has developed a high-performance hybrid capacitor based on the conventional conductive polymer aluminum solid electrolytic capacitor (conductive polymer capacitor) using its original hybrid technology, thus contributing to the high functionality of in-vehicle equipment.



Additionally, increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from the region are factors leading to an increased demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor from the APAC region.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market by Product Type (Non-Solid, Solid).



• The report analyses the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market by End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Others).



• The Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



• The Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Nichicon Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SUN Electronic Industries Corp., ELNA CO., LTD, AIC Tech Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TDK Corporation, Lelon Electronics Corp.



Key Target Audience



• Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor – Manufacturers and Suppliers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

