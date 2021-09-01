New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Configuration ; Ward" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103222/?utm_source=GNW

The adoption of mobile X-ray system offers benefits to both medical practitioners and patients. One of the major benefits of mobile X-ray systems is its capability to avoid extra movements and transports of patients with severe health conditions. Many mobile X-ray systems are equipped with a stand on wheels, while some are motorized, enabling technologists to transport the X-ray system easily and quickly. For instance, a new digital mobile X-ray system launched by Canon Medical in August 2020 is equipped with enhanced technologies that can streamline bedside exams to improve the workflow and productivity of medical imaging. Additionally, the system offers security features such as anti-collision technologies and pressure sensitive steering for secure imaging.

In addition, mobile digital X-ray systems enable quick image capturing and processing with the help of intuitive software.Also, the results are accessed in real-time and can be directly shared with patient’s physician, which helps them proceed with further treatment processes.



In May 2020, Aspen Imaging Healthcare received FDA approval for its AiRTouch, a lightweight mobile X-ray.This newly approved device enables quick image capturing and processing.



Such benefits of hospital mobile X-ray systems are expected to drive the growth of the Middle East and Africa hospital mobile X-ray market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa hospital mobile x-ray market is segmented on the basis of technology, configuration, and ward.Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography.



In 2019, the computed radiography segment accounted for a larger share of the market.The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of these advanced devices for medical examinations and rising number of advanced diagnostic imaging facilities.



However, the direct radiography segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR by 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Middle East and North Africa at a time when the region is already burdened with multiple problems, including a series of long-running conflicts, sectarian tension, economic crises, and widespread political unrest.In addition, the region is completely dependent on the import of medical imaging equipment from developed regions.



For instance, according to a data published in Pan African Medical Journal in 2020, there are only 70 imaging systems for 47 million people.Moreover, the imposition of lockdown restrictions generated major hurdles for the sales and marketing of mobile X-ray systems in the region.



These restrictive measures are restricting the adoption of mobile X-ray systems, which is eventually hampering the growth of the Middle East and Africa hospital mobile x-ray market.

The overall Middle East and Africa hospital mobile x-ray market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East and Africa hospital mobile x-ray market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East and Africa hospital mobile x-ray market. Agfa-Gevaert Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DMS Imaging, Carestream Health Inc., IMD Group, DELFT IMAGING, and OR Technology are among the players operating in the market.

