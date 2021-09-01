New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Food Delivery Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Platform Type (Website, Application), Business Model, Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131778/?utm_source=GNW

With lockdown restrictions still in place and consumers’ behaviour shifting towards convenience and speed of delivery, it can only be assumed that the rise of third-party online food delivery services will not be slowing down any time soon and one can expect to see a few new players entering the market too.



The online food delivery market is showing signs of consolidation as Just Eat acquired Takeaway.com in 2020 and also acquired Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace in a USD 7.8 billion deal in June 2021. Also, in 2019, Delivery Hero acquired Zomato food delivery business (MENA), Woowa (South Korea), DeliveryRD (Dominican Republic) and in 2020, it acquired Instashop (MENA), Glovo (Latin America). However, high delivery costs are a major deterrent for the online food delivery service providers despite the fact that online food orders for home delivery has seen consistent growth.



Based on Business Model, Order Focused Delivery System Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in expansion of business and industries, at both local and regional level.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for Online Food Delivery market.



