Middle East and Africa Geogrid Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, Manufacturing Method

The MEA is an evolving market for geogrid, owing to the increased demand in the region. The market in the MEA is experiencing rapid development with the growth of markets such as UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. These markets are expected to expand and stimulate the demand for geogrid, owing to the rising investments in the construction industry. Factors such as population growth, affordable housing, and rise in tourism due to the hosting of mega-events have prompted the government to invest more in construction projects. Adoption of long-term economic diversification plans such as Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030, is further expected to increase investment in infrastructure, thereby improving the construction industry.



In case of COVID-19, the Middle East & Africa, especially South Africa, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of coronavirus cases, which led to the discontinuation of geogrid manufacturing activities.Downfall in other chemical and materials manufacturing sectors has subsequently impacted the demand for geogrid during the early months of 2020.



Moreover, decline in the overall reinforcement materials manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of geogrid manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for geogrid.Similar trend was witnessed in other Middle East & African countries such as Turkey, Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.



However, the countries are likely to overcome this drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of the 2021.



Based on application, the road construction segment led the Middle East & Africa geogrid market in 2019.In the road construction segment, geogrid is mostly used in subgrade stabilization and base reinforcement.



In the base reinforcement application, geogrids are basically applied at the bottom or within the unbound layers of a flexible pavement system which helps in improving the load carrying capacity of the pavement which is subjected to repeated traffic.In subgrade stabilization applications, the geogrids are basically used to build a construction platform over the weak subgrades to carry the equipment and facilitate the construction of the pavement system without any excessive deformation of the subgrades.



Geogrids are also successful in reinforcing asphalt concrete (AC) overlays which is mostly regarding reflective crack retardation. Another benefit of using geogrids is that they develop an efficient interlock with the surrounding asphalt which helps in the prevention of cracks from opening even after penetrating full depth.



The overall Middle East & Africa geogrid market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa geogrid market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East & Africa geogrid market.Key companies operating in the market include Tensar Corporation; Solmax; Naue GmBH and Co.



Kg; Sia Pietrucha Sp. Z o.o; BPM Geosynthetics; Bostd Geosynthetics Qingdao Ltd; Strata Systems, Inc.; and Reed & Graham Inc.

