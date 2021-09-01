The express delivery market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 7507.94 million by 2027 from US$ 6,626.23 million in 2020

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Express Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Destination, Business Type, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103220/?utm_source=GNW

This has also influenced businesses to adopt online selling channels to attain a wide customer base. Express delivery services are being highly adopted by brands and e-commerce websites to offer better customer service by delivering parcels in less time. By shortening the lead times is one of the major strategies for e-tailers to gain a competitive edge. These factors are driving the demand for same-day delivery services, where the service providers pick up goods from e-trailer warehouses and deliver them consumers on the same day.

South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are the main countries facing the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and Africa.The outbreak has compelled the populations in these countries staying to stay indoors.



The shortage of laborers has hampered the performance of the express delivery market across the region.Travel restrictions imposed by governments to combat the spread of the virus have been limiting the availability of rails, trucks, and cargo.



However, the express delivery services across the region were available for necessary products such as medicines and food & beverages. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences are restraining the express delivery market growth in the Middle East and Africa.

Based on destination, the express delivery market is segmented into domestic and international; the international segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2019–2027.International express delivery services refer to the time-sensitive deliveries of parcels and documents across the borders of different countries.



The express delivery across borders involves high amount of documentation and customs formalities from both sending and receiving end, which is making the process complex. However, strategic partnerships between cargo and courier companies help simplify the delivery process and enable easier international deliveries in possible minimum time.

The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the MEA express delivery market. Amazon.com, Inc.; Aramex; DHL International GmbH; FedEx Corporation; TNT Holdings B.V; and United Parcel Service of America, Inc. are among the leading companies in this region.

