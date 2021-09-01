New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toy Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131780/?utm_source=GNW

Although the brick and mortar retail market has seen disruptions because of continued lockdowns, the toy market witnessed positivity in the growth rate because of growth in e-commerce, and in particular, sales of games with children largely spending their time in households.



Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children and also plays a vital importance in brain development as toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, helps in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical skills. Playing with toys and board games also assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.



The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational based toys among the children propels the growth of the toys market. In addition, the Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy and adopted ‘three child policy’ to address the challenge of an ageing population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting toys market growth.



Companies are focusing on establishing partnerships with different marketing agencies and the popular social media influencers related to the kids’ content to build their strong brand image. This helps them in driving their revenues from gaming items. For instance, in September 2020, Zuru, a Chinese game maker, partnered with Fanbyted, a U.K. based digital marketing agency, to improve its brand image among U.K. consumers. Additionally, the growing popularity of multi-coloured toy items among pre-school children is further likely to fuel this market growth.



• The companies analysed in the report include LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, VTech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, Thames & Kosmos.



