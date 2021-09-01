Worldwide Massage Chair Industry to 2026 - Featuring Bodyfriend, Human Touch and Infinity Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global massage chair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A massage chair stands for an upholstered armchair with a recliner back designed for massaging head, neck, shoulders, back, arms and hands. Based on the vibrating mechanism, the chair includes a combination of motors, gears, heating pads, airbags, etc. Some of the advanced massage chairs have additional features, such as bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, massage pillow pad, etc. A massage chair offers several therapeutic benefits by de-stressing, relieving joint aches, reducing back pain, minimizing pressure on heart and lungs, improving blood circulation, alleviating acid reflux, enhancing metabolism, and providing relaxation. Owing to these benefits, massage chairs are widely installed across diverse sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential, and commercial sectors.
The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.
Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:
- Conventional
- Robotic
Breakup by Product Type:
- Inversion Massage Chairs
- Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
- Targeted Massage Products
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Others
Breakup by Region
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being, Bodyfriend, Cozzia USA, Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, Infinity, Kahuna Massage Chair, Luraco, Ogawa, OSIM International Ltd, Panasonic, Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd., etc.
