XORTX Announces Grant of European Patent

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of progressive kidney disease, is pleased to advise that further to its press release of April 6, 2021 that announced the intention of grant, the Company has now received receipt of the patent grant “EPO National Stage of PCT International Application for Compositions and Methods for Treatment and Prevention of Hyperuricemia Related Health Consequences” by the European Patent Office. The patent covers compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of diabetic nephropathy (DN) using uric acid lowering agent and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibitors. Aberrant purine metabolism and specifically, chronically increased serum uric acid concentrations have been associated with kidney disease progression.



Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s CEO commented, “This newly granted patent provides XORTX with protection to key markets within the European region. Granted claims within the patent broadly cover the use of uric acid lowering agents and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibition to treat diabetic nephropathy (DN). This patent is a fundamental cornerstone to XORTX’s platform technology. This issuance strengthens our intellectual property portfolio, in the EU and globally. Grant of this patent provides the protection to expand our clinical trials, commercialization and partnering opportunities worldwide. With this newly allowed patent, XORTX now has multiple granted patents in the US and/or EU covering compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents and/or xanthine oxidase inhibitors to treat and prevent chronic progressing kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetic nephropathy (DN).”

About XRx-225

XORTX Therapeutics XRx-225 for diabetic nephropathy, is a small molecule drug development program focused on bringing therapies to patients to treat or prevent progression of chronic kidney disease due to diabetes. This program aims to introduce xanthine oxidase inhibition as a therapy to manage aberrant purine metabolism and chronically increased serum uric acid as a method of slowing progression of diabetic nephropathy and onset of end stage renal disease.

About Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetic Nephropathy

Chronic kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, describes the gradual loss of kidney function. Your kidneys filter wastes and excess fluids from your blood, which are then excreted in your urine. When chronic kidney disease reaches an advanced stage, dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes and wastes can build up in your body.

In the early stages of chronic kidney disease, you may have few signs or symptoms. Chronic kidney disease may not become apparent until your kidney function is significantly impaired. Treatment for chronic kidney disease focuses on slowing the progression of the kidney damage, usually by controlling the underlying cause. Chronic kidney disease can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant.

More than 1 in 7, that is 15% of US adults or 37 million people, are estimated to have CKD1, and of those, it is estimated that diabetic nephropathy (DN) contributes half of all individuals.

Sadly, there are few approved drugs to treat or slow progression of CKD or DN.

Reference:

Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2021 – www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/ckd-national-facts.html#



About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of chronic progressing kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance and diabetic nephropathy. XORTX currently has three product candidates in various stages of clinical development targeting xanthine oxidase enzyme inhibition and uric acid lowering as a method of treating progressing kidney disease. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing therapeutics designed to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 nick@alpineequityadv.com or +1 617 901 0785

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor any other Canadian, US or other foreign stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs and expectations will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.