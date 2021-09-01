New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligner Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis by Age (Teenagers, Adults), End User (Hospitals, Dental and Orthodontic Clinics), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131773/?utm_source=GNW

The market for clear aligners will be majorly driven by its growing awareness and wider availability. The market remained flat in 2020 considering the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic. However, the pent-up demand and low level of penetration will result in significant results for the players operating in the clear aligner market.



The Global Clear Aligner Market was valued at USD 2367.17 Million in the year 2020. The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. Furthermore, the growing competition for advanced product launches for scanning and 3D printing by key players and increasing awareness among people about dental care and the rising customer spending is driving the clear aligners market growth.



The growing demand for aesthetics and surge in the demand for these aligners in orthodontic treatment are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Significant technological advancement, improvement in per capita spending, the betterment of economic indicators, and increased penetration by key companies in the developing regions are contributing to the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Clear Aligner market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Clear Aligner Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Clear Aligner Market by Age (Teenagers, Adults).



• The report analyses the Clear Aligner Market End User (Hospitals, Dental and Orthodontic Clinics).



• The Global Clear Aligner Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Age, By End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Smile Direct Club, Straumann Group, Geniova Technologies SL, Ivoclar Vivadent, Carestream Health



Key Target Audience



• Dental Companies



• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

