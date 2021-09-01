New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103218/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to the rising prices of conventional energy for industrial use, factories are heavily opting for clean energy due to associated advantages such as decreases operational costs and government support in terms of subsidies and tax incentives. Various companies are investing in the development of dedicated factory units for generating in-house clean energy through sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal energy, and bioenergy, for heating and other applications. Also, companies are planning to develop new facilities or to relocate their existing facilities to regions that are in proximity to clean and renewable energy sources. Moreover, with a goal of creating a sustainable future, corporates and governments are collaborating to finds new methods of harnessing clean energy, which is projected to create ample opportunities for environmental consulting market players. Also, cloud-based consulting replacing conventional consulting methods is the major factor driving the MEA environmental consulting services market growth.

Based on service type, the MEA environmental consulting services market for the permitting & compliance segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.Environmental consultancies offer services for reporting the impact of the organizations’ operations on the environment, followed by providing assistance in gaining government permits for new projects and new plant locations.



These consultancies also offer solutions for complying with the government rules and regulations for environmental protection.Such services assist organizations in ensuring sustainable production and expanding operations while complying with the environmental regulations.



Thus, the demand for environmental consulting services is increasing with active expansion and diversification of operations by many companies.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the various containment measure initiated by the government such as travel restrictions, factory shutdown, and lockdowns, the supply and distribution of electronics equipment are hampered.The demand for environmental consulting services has weakened over the past couple of months, which has hindered the revenue streams of environmental consulting service provider operating in MEA.



Moreover, MEA is anticipated to witness more economic downturn than other global economies as there is already pressure on economy of various oil-based countries due to falling oil prices.In addition, the factory lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans are further aggravating the economic problems of the countries in the MEA.



Hence, the estimated decline in MEA’s economic condition and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of various industries in the region are expected to negatively impact the growth of MEA environmental consulting services market in 2021.

The overall MEA environmental consulting services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA environmental consulting services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA environmental consulting services market. AECOM; Antea Group; Arcadis N.V.; Bechtel Corporation; ERM Group, Inc.; Golder Associates; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A/S; SLR Consulting; Stantec Inc.; and Tetra Tech Inc. are among the key players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________