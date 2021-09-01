New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Purifier Market (2021 Edition): Analysis By Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131770/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the Air Purifier market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the increasing application of air purifiers in automobiles will further propel the market in the coming years, but the market will be driven mostly by the residential sector.



Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive Air Purifier market growth in subsequent years.



The segment of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and likely in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution. During 2021-2026, Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased pace because of the air pollution, respiratory problems like asthma, awareness about the product and increasing penetration in the Asia Pacific region.



Moreover, increasing demand for various types of air purifiers such as vehicle mounted as well as portable air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of air purifiers in the future.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest regional share in the global Air Purifier market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognisance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rising carbon dioxide emissions.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Air Purifier Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Air Purifier Market by Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others).



• The report analyses the Air Purifier Market by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial).



• The Global Air Purifier Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Filter Technology, by End User, by region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Type development. The companies analysed in the report include: Honeywell International Inc., Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Sharp, Unilever, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, IQAir, Blueair.



Key Target Audience



• Air Purifier Manufacturers/OEMs



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

