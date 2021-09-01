New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resin Type, Backing Material, End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103217/?utm_source=GNW

Harsh weather conditions of the desert, lack of unskilled laborers, and high wages of labors in the region hinder the development of the region. The projected increase in urbanization in the region would continue to fuel the manufacturing sector. Many of the Gulf countries are economically developed, whereas the African countries are lagging far behind and are yet to match up to their economic conditions. Middle Eastern countries are looking forward to adopting advanced technologies and stand among the most highly urbanized regions. The shift occurring in Middle East & Africa economic power has positioned Middle East, as the world’s fastest-growing market. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are gradually turning to become Middle East & Africa hubs. These factors are further boosting the demand for double-sided tapes in the Middle East.



In Middle East & Africa, the South Africa has witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the discontinuation of double sided tape manufacturing activities.Other chemical and materials manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for double sided tape during the early months of 2020.



Similar trend was witnessed in other Middle East & Africa countries, i.e., Saudi Arabia and UAE. However, Middle East & Africa is likely to overcome the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activities are regaining their pace gradually since the beginning of 2021.



Based on backing material, the market is segmented into foam, film, paper and others.The film segment led the Middle East & Africa double sided tape market in 2020.



Double-sided film tapes, also known as release-coated PET film, is popularly used in a wide range of applications such as holding, bonding, mounting, and packaging worldwide. A typical PET film comprises an adhesive, i.e., the sticky part of the tape, covering both the sides of a backing material, which is also known as a carrier and a release paper. The backing material safeguards the loss of adhesives to environment. These tapes need to be durable and adaptable to factors such as water, temperature, mechanical wear and tear, UV exposure, adhesive degradation, and contaminated substrate surfaces.



The Middle East & Africa double sided tape market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa double sided tape market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East & Africa double sided tape market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are 3M; Nitto Denko Corporation; Tesa SE; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Scapa; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; Lintec Corporation and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________