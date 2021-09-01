The Global Bio-succinic Acid Market is expected to grow by $ 212.43 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-succinic Acid Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734230/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bio-succinic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by volatility in crude oil prices and the use of bio-succinic acid as a replacement for adipic acid in polyols. In addition, volatility in crude oil prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bio-succinic acid market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The bio-succinic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• BDO

• Polyester polyols

• Plasticizers

• Alkyd resins

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of bio-succinic acid in 1,4-butanediol (BDO) production as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-succinic acid market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bio-succinic acid market covers the following areas:

• Bio-succinic acid market sizing

• Bio-succinic acid market forecast

• Bio-succinic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bio-succinic acid market vendors that include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, LCY Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, and Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the bio-succinic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

