Middle East and Africa Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Application, and End User

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

However, the high cost of the cardiac rehabilitation equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Cardiac rehabilitation devices are used by patients suffering from heart diseases.These rehabilitation devices aid the patients in reducing the danger of heart attacks and heart diseases.



CR is an evidence-based, multidisciplinary intervention conferred to enhance health consequences and quality of life when used as secondary prevention.The outbreak of COVID-19 that has consequently imposed lockdowns has resulted in a decreased inflow of patients in hospitals for treatment of other diseases.



The need for social distancing has stimulated the demand for TCR to improve utilization rates and ameliorate access to CR.Tele-cardiac rehabilitation (TCR) is a part of telehealth that uses telecommunication technologies such as smartphone applications.



Telerehabilitation has been introduced as the latest method to address the difficulty of retaining and moving cardiac patients and their companions to participate in rehabilitation. Therefore, the significant growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation in the healthcare sector is anticipated to positively influence market growth during the forecast period. Also, several government initiatives are considered to have a high impact on the market. Increasing awareness regarding the CR, growing referral of eligible patients, and reducing system and limitations of the patient cooperation in promoting the enrollment, referral, and participation rates in CR programs. Such strategic initiatives are likely to offer growth opportunities to the market players to attain a significant position and grow in the market.

Countries in the Middle East and Africa have also widely affected the socio-economic condition by the COVID–19 pandemic.Due to the less developed economies majority of the countries are depended on the suppliers of medical devices.



Due to a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in Africa, has led to disruption in healthcare services.Therefore, the necessity of laboratory capacity and medical supplies, the detection of the virus in African countries is a challenge.



This is likely to have a negative influence on the cardiac rehab market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Middle East and Africa cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into heart rate monitor, stabilization balls, treadmill, rower, elliptical trainer, blood pressure monitor, stationary bicycle, and others. The treadmill segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the blood pressure monitor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Middle East and Africa cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into angioplasty, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol management, diabetes, and lung transplant. The angioplasty segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa cardiac rehabilitation market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty hospitals, home healthcare, cardiac rehabilitation centers, and others. The cardiac rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and home healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





