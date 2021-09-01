New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Connectivity and Product Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103215/?utm_source=GNW

Braille is being used across the world among different languages. “The Braille Monitor” by the NFB covers all its activities and events focusing on the concerns faced by visually disabled people while reading. The Braille Monitor is available online and it can also be subscribed on e-mail, in fourteen-point ink print, and on USB flash drive offered through NFB-NEWSLINE program and via podcast. Further, the Union (EU) funded the “KW Special Project” under the Horizon 2020 initiative for developing a desktop digital printer for Braille and is entailed across border collaboration with the EU. Such projects and programs are meant to empower the visually impaired students, writers, and poets to carry out to their work effectively, along with enhancing the literacy ratios in countries. Therefore, growing investment in the planning and implementation of different programs and projects is boosting the deployment of braille writing systems, which is further driving the demand for braille printing machine.



Among the Middle East and Africa (MEA) countries, Iran has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.Other major countries in this region facing the economic impact of the pandemic include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait.



The UAE is a prospective market for braille printing machine providers, owing to the huge presence of diverse customer base for the retail and e-commerce sector.The COVID-19 pandemic would have significant effects on global economies.



Countries in the Middle East, especially the oil-based countries, are likely to witnesses more sever effects of the outbreak as they are already experiencing pressure on their respective economies due to falling oil prices.In addition, factory and business shutdowns, and travel bans further aggravate the challenges related to the economies in the region.



Hence, the estimated decline in MEA’s economic condition and impact of COVID-19 on the growth of various industries in the region would hinder the growth of the braille printing machine market in 2020 and 2021.



The wireless segment led the braille printing machine market based on product type in 2020.The ongoing technological advancements across various sectors are contributing to the wireless braille printer market growth.



The adoption of IoT and Bluetooth technologies for real-time connectivity has an in-built Braille keyboard.Wireless braille printers are cost-effective and have adequate coverage.



For instance, the Freedom Scientific’s Focus 40 Blue is enabled with an adaptive, assistive technology, and the printers features keyboard for proofreading.This printer is introduced to assist users in producing books in braille language with accurate spellings as well as in teaching computer usage to people with impaired hearing and visibility.



Similarly, Index Braille offers a variety of wireless braille printers such as Index BrailleBox V5, Index Everest V5, and Index Basic-D V5. Developing countries exhibit low rate of adoption of advanced technologies, which is limiting the sales of wired braille printers in these countries. However, with ongoing developments in connectivity infrastructure in different countries, the adoption of these printers is anticipated to increase gradually in the coming years.



The MEA braille printing machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA braille printing machine market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the MEA braille printing machine market.American Thermoform, Baumer HHS GmBH, Humanware Group, Index Braille, Harpo Sp.



Z.O.O, ViewPlus, Kanematsu USA, and Blista Brailletec are among the players operating in the MEA braille printing machine market

