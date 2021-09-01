Community Redevelopment Announces Corporate Actions Effective September 1, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment, Inc. (OTC: CRDV) (“the Company”) announced today it has completed a name and symbol change to reflect its transition to a full-service real estate company. On September 1, 2021 Community Redevelopment will commence trading on OTC Markets under the trading symbol CRDV. There is no change in the Company’s capitalization structure as a result of the name and symbol change.



The name Community Redevelopment, Inc. reflects the Company’s focus on developing safe communities and projects, in both urban and suburban markets, that are architecturally pleasing, clean, and energy efficient. Community Redevelopment's mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects.

“Community Redevelopment represents the new breed of real estate developer, and we believe the Company is poised to thrive and grow in the new economy,” said Charles Arnold, CEO of Community Redevelopment. “Our goal is to work within the community to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects as a means of providing value to our shareholders.”

In connection with the name and trading symbol change, Community Redevelopment will assume a new CUSIP number 20403Q 103.

No action is required to be taken by stockholders with respect to any of the changes, or corporate actions.

Investors and interested parties can find more information about Community Redevelopment on our website at www.comredev.com.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please visit www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

