Middle East and Africa Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Speed, Size, Application, Type, and End User

An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Pelonis Technologies, Inc. offers an extensive range of axial fans for vending machine applications. Abbeychart, LF Spa, and Sofasco Fans are among other players existing in an axial fans market in the MEA. The players using axial fans for vending machines are making significant investment for the development of latest version of axial fans to make them highly adaptable among vending industry. The standard AC model is an energy-efficient model and axial fans consumes ~100-watt electricity in the course of high-speed rotation. The fans can connect directly to DC power source such as solar panels and batteries. In February 2018, Regal Beloit Corp., a manufacturer of electric motors and other devices, developed a new motor and fan—GlacAir, supported with the refrigerant R290—for commercial refrigeration applications. GlacAir is equipped with axial-flux electronically commutated motor design that assists in boosting energy-efficiency of displays, reach-in coolers, vending machines. Also, the new motor and fan consumes 85% less power compared to the shaded pole motors.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the MEA axial fans market due to the disruption in the supply chains due to the shutdown of country borders.Moreover, the demand for axial fans has weakened over the past couple of months in the MEA countries.



This has hampered the performance of axial fans manufacturers and distributors.With the business regaining their post gradually in 2021, the manufacturing and commercialization of axial fans is likely to pick up pace in the coming years.



As the region is rich with energy and utilities plants for power generation, the demand for axial fans in these plants would increase once again. Blue Star Fabrication Llc, ebm-papst, and Hidria are a few of the market players operating in the MEA.



The AC segment led the axial fans market based on type in 2020.The AC fans, also known as alternating current fans, are powered with a changing voltage of positive and of equal negative value.



AC fan operates from the rotation of the magnetic field from the electric current through the rotor and the AC voltage input.However, revolutions per minute (RPM) of AC fans can reach only 3,600 RPM, and it is limited by the electricity frequency.



Globally, the usual value of this sinusoidal voltage may vary in size and in frequency, such as 100VAC, 120VAC, 200VAC, 220VAC, 230VAC, or 240VAC, and with the frequency of 50Hz or 60Hz.Earlier, big AC fans were less expensive than big DC fans.



Currently, the price difference is negligible due to their payback advantage. Controlling the speed of AC fans is difficult as the speed depends on the line frequency and on the amplitude of the AC voltage source. Changing the frequency of the AC voltage is totally impractical due to its high conversion cost. To maintain the waveform of the AC voltage source and vary the amplitude is also expensive and not practical to meet the target cost of a speed-controlled AC fan.



The MEA axial fans market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA axial fans market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA axial fans market Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd; Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd; Howden Group; COOLTRON Industrial Supply, Inc; WingFan Ltd. & Co. KG; Multi-Wing International a/s; and FläktGroup Holding GmbH are among a few players operating in the MEA axial fans market.

