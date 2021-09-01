Egypt Diesel Genset Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Egypt Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Egypt diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in Egypt are heavily deployed across various domains such as commercial, industrial, and transportation to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as Egypt Vision 2030, Egypt's long-term national development framework, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Industrial City in Atfih, Coal-Fired Power Plant - Hamrawein, El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Coal-Fired Power Plant - Suez are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Egypt in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel gensets. However, the market is expected to recover post the pandemic.



Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable electricity source, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years. Further, the Industry and Trade Development Strategy, ICT strategy 2030, new customs law 2020, are a few of the government initiatives that aim to develop and strengthen public service sectors such as commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT and telecommunication, creating a massive demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities.



Diesel genset with a rating of 375.1kVA - 750kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector, accounts for the significant market revenue share and are expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years. Based on applications, the industrial vertical emerged as the dominating segment, in revenue terms in 2020 on account of widespread usage of gensets in factories and manufacturing plants.

Power generation and oil & gas industries are the major users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. As these processes are critical, they are generally backed by secondary power source such as diesel gensets, to provide power in case of outages and to cater to additional load/power requirements.



Egypt diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F

3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

4.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2020

4.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4.4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

6. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

7.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F

7.3.1. Egypt Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.2. Egypt 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.3. Egypt 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.4. Egypt 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.5. Egypt Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F

8.1.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2017-2027F

9.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2027F

10. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1. Egypt Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.2. Egypt 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.3. Egypt Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F

12.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles

Aggreko PLC.

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

