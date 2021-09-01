The Global Blast Furnaces Market is expected to grow by $ 521.11 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 1.59% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blast Furnaces Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618633/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the blast furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the large installed base of blast furnaces and the growing steel demand from India and Russia. In addition, the large installed base of blast furnaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blast furnaces market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The blast furnaces market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Revamping projects

• Capacity additions



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the regulations requiring steel plants to reduce the environmental footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the blast furnaces market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blast furnaces market covers the following areas:

• Blast furnaces market sizing

• Blast furnaces market forecast

• Blast furnaces market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blast furnaces market vendors that include IHI Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MECON Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., SMS group GmbH, Primetals Technologies Ltd., Noble Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., China Metallurgical Group Corp., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, and Gillanders Arbuthnot and Co. Ltd. Also, the blast furnaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

