The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market is expected to grow by $ 9.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. Our report on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for reefer containers from pharmaceutical industry, increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals, and rising initiatives to promote cold chain. In addition, growth in demand for reefer containers from pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is segmented as below:

By Service

• Warehousing and VAS

• Transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing consolidation in global healthcare logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of blockchain technology in logistics industry and increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry covers the following areas:

• Cold chain logistics market sizing

• Cold chain logistics market forecast

• Cold chain logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. Also, the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report:



