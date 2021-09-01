China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2021-2026: Growth Trends in Clinical and Non-clinical Segments with the Impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the NGS market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 percent between 2021 and 2026.

This report analyses the market trends influencing various NGS market segments in China. It also analyses the global market trends, which have an impact in China's NGS market and also compares China's market trends with the trends in key global markets. It covers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in each market segment.

Though COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth during the initial months in 2020, the market segments have recovered. The growth is expected to continue across all the market segments as acceptance of NGS increase among the end-users as NGS become more affordable and simpler.

This report segments China's NGS market with respect to methods, applications, and product as well as service types. The drivers and restraints of segments are evaluated for estimating market sizes, forecasts and COVID-19 impact. The profiles of leading players in the global as well as Chinese markets are studied in detail along with their response to the pandemic and impact on their NGS revenues.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the regulatory, intellectual property, and the reimbursement landscapes in China that play a major role in shaping the NGS market, particularly related to the clinical diagnostics end-use segments. The report has a total of 365 pages, which includes 79 tables.

There has been a significant reduction in the cost of sequencing per base during the past five years. China has also witnessed a similar trend in the domestic market. In fact, the leading NGS players in China offer NGS products and services at highly competitive rates compared to their counterparts in developed countries. Favourable government policies as well as financial support have played a crucial role in their success, in addition to the relatively lower manpower costs available in the domestic market.

Automated NGS workflow solutions have played a major role in the adoption of NGS in many targeted markets. Integration of the sequencing process with automated sample preparation, library preparation and data analysis steps has helped laboratories to scale up their NGS services, which assisted in reducing their services fees. The advancement in data analysis solutions is another factor that has enabled adoption of NGS by end-users including those involved in non-clinical application areas such as food testing, and forensics.

Significant challenges still exist for NGS that limit their growth potentials. For instance, cost is still much higher compared to the other genomic platforms. In addition to the capital costs associated with establishing NGS workflows, the laboratories also need to budget for high recurring costs for expensive consumables as well as reagents. High costs are also involved in hiring and retaining skilled workforce for NGS operations. The costs for maintaining large data storage and data analysis facilities can also increase the budget significantly.

In terms of application segments, clinical diagnostics applications are expected to drive the demand for NGS in China. The advent of simpler benchtop sequencers has played a critical role in improving precision medicine awareness. As more NGS-based clinical diagnostics enter the market, the demand for NGS-based clinical testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2 percent during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

NGS Workflow and Leading Products in the Market

Library Preparation and Amplification

Sequencing

Data Analysis

NGS Market Trends

Market Drivers Technological Advancements Declining Costs Precision Medicine Focus Increasing Demand from Clinical Applications Segments Growing Investments in Companion Diagnostics (CDX) Development

Market Restraints High Costs Compared to Alternative Genomic Platforms Lack of Effective Software Solutions for Data Management and Downstream Analysis NGS Data Management, Interpretation and Sharing: Ethical and Legal Issues Lack of Geneticists



Influence of China's Regulatory Landscape on Its NGS Market

Government Initiatives Relevant for NGS Market

Regulations and Expert Consensus on Genetic Testing in China

Regulatory Pathways Relevant for NGS-Based Diagnostic Products

Genomic Material and Genomic Data Sharing Policy of China

Lab Developed Tests (LDTS)

Independent Clinical Laboratories (Icls) Offering NGS Services

Negative List

Regulatory Pathway for CDX

Health Insurance Landscape in China and Its Influence on NGS Market

Social Health Insurance Schemes in China

Private Health Insurance

Insurance for Genome Sequencing Services

The NGS Market Landscape in China

NGS Market Size and Growth Forecasts

2. NGS Markets in China by Methods Targeted Genome Sequencing and Resequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

WGS-Based Clinical Diagnostics Tests in China

Large-Scale WGS Studies in China

Whole Exome Sequencing (Wes) RNA-Seq

RNA-Seq: An Assessment of the Global Market Trends

Growth of RNA-Seq Demand in China

Transcriptomics Moving from Microarrays to RNA-Seq

Other NGS Methods The Market Size and Growth Trends of the Leading NGS Methods

3. NGS Markets in China by Products and Services Instruments

Single Cell Sequencing

Emergence Domestic Gene Sequencers Challenge Existing OEM Models

NGS Workflow Automation Products

Consumables and Accessories

Bioinformatics Tools for NGS

Primary Data Analysis

Secondary Data Analysis

Tertiary Data Analysis

NGS Service Providers in China

NGS Market Size and Growth Trends in China by Products and Services

Table 20: the NGS Market Size and Forecasts in China by Products and Services (USD, Million)

4. NGS Markets in China by Application Segments Clinical Diagnostics

Oncology

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Application Segment

Alternative Regulatory Pathways: Trends in the Global as Well as China's DTC-GT Market

Logistics Channels of DTC-GT in China

Revenue Generation Models: Global Market Trends Vs Emerging Models in China

Key Focus Areas of DTC-GT in China

Status of DTC Genetic Testing in China

NGS for Research Applications in China

Academic Research

Large-Scale Genome Projects in China

Chinese Genome Databases

Industry R&D

Other Emerging NGS Application Segments: Food Testing, Forensics, Etc. Market Size and Forecasts of NGS in Key Application Segments in China

5. Company Profiles

10x Genomics, Inc

23Mofang

Adicon (Hangzhou Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc.)

Agilent Technologies

Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd.

Annoroad Gene Technology Beijing Co Ltd

Basecare Medical (Suzhou Basecare Medical Device Co. Ltd.)

Berry Genomics Co Ltd

BGI Group

Burning Rock Medical

CapitalBio Corporation

Da An Gene Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Darui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (DARUI Biotech;????)

Dian Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

Geneseeq Technology Inc

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

HaploX Biotechnology

Jellyfish Gene (Beijing Jellyfish Technology Co., Ltd.)

KingMed Diagnostics (Guangzhou KingMed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.)

Illumina

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Qi Carbon Technology Co Ltd (QC Technology)

Spacegen (Xiamen Spacegen Co., Ltd.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tiangen Biotech Co., Ltd.

TransGen Biotech (Beijing TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.)

Turtle Technology (Shanghai Turtle Technology Co., Ltd.)

WeGene

Zhongke Zixin (Beijing Zhongke Zixin Technology Co., Ltd.)

