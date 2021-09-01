$38.1 Billion Global Radio Advertising Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in the Online Radio Audience Numbers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radio Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Radio, besides providing entertainment to listeners, represents one of the oldest advertising media which is relatively cheaper as compared to television and at the same time, delivers a vast audience to the advertisers. As a result, it has become an influential as well as a cost-effective route of advertisement for big and small companies alike. According to this report the global radio advertising market reached a value of US$ 38.1 billion in 2020.



Although newer advertising platforms such as internet and other digital media are gaining traction in the advertising market, radio still represents a powerful advertising medium due to many reasons. The portability of radio makes it a favourable source of entertainment and news. Secondly, radio offers a wide demographic coverage as it appeals to varied segments of audience via a number of programmes such as news, education, music and entertainment, employment, etc. Moreover, as many villages all across the globe still lack electricity penetration, radio continues to be their major source of information and entertainment and as a result, radio signifies an influential medium of advertising for rural markets. Nowadays, the increasing penetration of smart phones and internet facilities have led to a rise in the number of online radio audience which is also driving the growth of the global radio advertising market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global radio advertising market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has segmented the global radio advertising market on the basis of types: Traditional Radio Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising and Satellite Radio Advertising. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of industry, listing the key industries which are actively using radio advertising. Market share analysis of key regions and markets have also been provided in the report. North America currently represents the largest market for radio advertising. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Latin America. On a competitive front, the report has analysed the key players currently operating in the global radio advertising market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global radio advertising industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, Porter's five forces analysis, radio advertising pricing models, margins in radio advertising, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the radio advertising industry in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global radio advertising market?

2. What will be the radio advertising market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What was the global radio advertising market size in 2020?

4. What are the major global radio advertising market drivers?

5. What are the major global radio advertising market trends?

6. What is the global radio advertising market breakup by type?

7. What are the major regional markets in the global radio advertising industry?

8. Who are the leading players in the global radio advertising industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Introduction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Executive Summary

3.3 Key Industry Trends



4 Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Radio Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.4.1 Traditional Radio Advertising

5.4.2 Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising

5.4.3 Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising

5.4.4 Satellite Radio Advertising

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.6 Market Breakup by Industry

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 Radio Advertising Pricing Models

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research

5.10.2 Content Development

5.10.3 Advertising Agencies

5.10.4 Radio Channels

5.10.5 Audience

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.4 Competitive Rivalry

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12 Key Challenges



6 Global Radio Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsic8g