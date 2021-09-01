HERE location platform ranked #1 by industry analysts at Omdia

Index highlights HERE data and HD map usage in driver assistance, connected and automated vehicle systems

Omdia points to HERE private mapping services and growth of HERE Marketplace

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the global location data and technology company, today announced it has been ranked as the number one location platform by industry analyst firm Omdia. Analysts this year point to the open and secure environment HERE provides users across industries.



HERE maintains the top spot on Omdia’s annual Location Platform Index. The 2021 Index assesses the seven leading global providers of location data and services including Google, Apple, Mapbox and TomTom. Omdia analysts conclude this year, “HERE has been ahead of Google in the completeness of its offering for some time and has now closed the gap with Google in terms of reach, thanks to a growing developer base and a continuously improving open developer framework.”



According to Omdia, the Location Platform Index provides an ongoing assessment and ranking of the major vendors in this market. The index evaluates vendors on two main criteria: the completeness of their platform and their platform’s market reach. It considers the core capabilities of a location and mapping platform along with associated services, the supporting ecosystem, and business models.



“HERE remains the leading vendor in the automotive space putting it in a good position to meet both growing challenges from rivals intensifying their efforts in the automotive sector and the effects of COVID-19 on the automotive industry. HERE’s significant progress in other verticals such as transport and logistics, smart cities and retail plus the impressive progress made with the HERE Marketplace kept HERE in the top spot,” said Charlotte Palfrey, Omdia Senior Analyst.



“HERE is proud to be recognized as the leading provider of location technology. Demand for location-based services have skyrocketed as industries are only beginning to scratch the surface of what can be achieved with location data,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. “Our team is energized by the work we do everyday with customers, partners and developers around the world to enhance road safety, reduce fleet emissions, optimize first-middle-and-last mile delivery, while developing the future of spatial intelligence.”



HERE has pioneered digital mapmaking throughout its history. The company’s novel private mapping service and the release of high-precision 3D models of city centers, are highlighted in this year’s Index. The private mapping service allows enterprises to build, process and maintain custom location-based services on the HERE platform.



Omdia describes the HERE Marketplace’s openness when it comes to operating systems, data specifications and software compatility. The analysts conclude by pointing to the cross industry ecosystem developing on HERE Marketplace where various data assets can be found and used throughout transportion and logistics, insurance, real estate and urban planning, financial services, telecommunications, and more.



For more information and to download a copy of the Omdia Location Platform Index 2021, please go to: https://www.here.com/platform/omdia-2021-report



HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely.

