H2O Innovation’s Specialty Chemicals Selected to Protect the Membranes at the Largest Desalination Plant in the World

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its specialty chemical business line has been selected to provide antiscalant to the world’s largest seawater reverse osmosis (“SWRO”) desalination plant. Operated by ACWA Power, a leading developer, investor and operator of long-term contracted power generation and desalinated water projects worldwide, the Taweelah plant is designed to treat 240 MGD (909 000 m3/day). The plant is located in the United Arab Emirates.



H 2 O Innovation’s Piedmont business had previously secured the sale of its fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) cartridge filter housings to the plant. Through a highly competitive bid process, which considered the complete technical offering, logistics, dosage, and price, the Corporation’s unique dendrimer-based SpectraGuardTM 100 was selected as the optimal chemical to inhibit membrane scaling and fouling at this mega-desalination plant. The product’s high level of functional end groups on SpectraGuardTM 100’s molecular surface binds up hardness to disperse silt and inorganic colloids, while the internal cavities sequester organic molecules, making the product ideal for seawater applications.

“ACWA Power’s mission is to reliably and responsibly deliver power and desalinated water at low cost, and we are achieving this by collaborating with highly specialized companies to engineer the most superior technological and technical solutions. Taweelah is the world’s largest SWRO desalination plant and H 2 O Innovation were chosen for their high quality, antiscalant product expertise which is essential to ensure that the water desalination process is safe, usable and energy efficient. Working with partners like SEPCO 3 and Abengoa, our joint EPC contractor at Taweelah and H 2 O Innovation, we are harnessing private sector ingenuity to enable our continued growth as a company driving the transition to a greener, cleaner future”, stated Rajit Nanda, Chief Portfolio Management Officer and Acting Chief Information Officer of ACWA Power.

“It is a notable accomplishment by our Specialty Products pillar to secure the supply of both filter housings for the capital equipment project and chemicals for the ongoing treatment of Taweelah. This is an example of the broad scope of value we offer our global customers, and the synergies we realize through collaboration among the businesses of our second pillar. This type of large desalination business would not be possible without the support of our solid international network of business partners and distributors. In the case of Taweelah, much of the credit for our success goes to our distributor in UAE with proximity to the end user, our team and business partner in Spain who have strong relationships with the Spanish engineering companies, and our distributor and licensed manufacturer in India, Vasu Chemicals, who submitted the antiscalant proposal”, added Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements, such as the Corporation’s ability to execute, complete or deliver these projects, in due time and without additional costs due mostly to the various challenges the world is facing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2020 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.