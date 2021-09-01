New Chinese Restaurant Mr. Sun To Set The Standard For Chinese Cuisine In New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opening a restaurant during the Covid-19 pandemic comes with immeasurable challenges. However, Mr. Sun, an authentic Chinese restaurant located at 48 W 48th St, looks ready to handle the challenges, with the goal of offering premium quality Peking Duck and Dim Sum dishes to all enthusiastic customers. Mr. Sun is operated by a capable young team of experienced and mature persons devoted to set a new standard for Chinese food in New York City. These talented young professionals believed that Chinese restaurants could become a part of fine dining restaurants instead of just grab-and-go meals. Thus, they worked hard to pick premium ingredients and provide trustworthy traditional Chinese food dishes to customers. Although the team had already operated three restaurants in New York City - China Xiang, Hunan Cafe, and Chairman Sun - these young professionals still stayed true to their goal of setting a new standard for Chinese food in New York City, helping consumers to enjoy some delectable Chinese food and discover the secret of Chinese food culture.



Peking duck is a classic, with the centuries-old dish originating from Beijing, China and it is a must-try for lovers of Chinese food. An authentic Peking duck must be roasted delicately in an oven made with special woods under a strictly controlled temperature. To reproduce the crispy skin of the traditional Peking duck, the team at Mr. Sun made every effort to purchase the time-honored wood-made oven from China. The ducks are also sourced from a local farm on Long Island as the team goes the extra mile to provide enticing and juicy roasted ducks to the customers. Long Island Duck is known as the most popular source for ducks to eat due to its lightweight and milder flavor.

In addition to Peking Duck, Mr. Sun's dim sum is also unique, with the most popular dim sum dishes at the restaurant called Duck Dumplings. The dumplings are made with roast ducks and translucent wrapper delivering the succulent duck meat taste to customers. The Steam Egg Custard Bun is another dish that has received a lot of compliments in recent times, with consumers enjoying the steamed custard buns with its sweet yellow creamy custard filling. The custard buns at Mr. Sun come with a tasty filling and an innovative appearance - the fluffy black and golden dough. The tempting appearance makes this dish stand out on the table. Moreover, Duck Tongue w. Wine Sauce is also a favored gourmet food at the restaurant.



Other relatively affordable yet distinct dishes served by Mr. Sun include black truffle and abalone, the Edamame Dumplings w. Black Truffle Sauce, and the Abalone Siu Mai for lovers of seafood. There is also the shumai, made with the typical shumai ingredients, such as seasoned ground pork and chopped shrimp, with a topping of a whole mini abalone.



The team of Mr. Sun pays great attention to both food quality and the dining environment. The space on the first floor of the restaurant has the capacity for 60-70 people. Customers can also dine at the bar with the second floor of the restaurant providing a private space to meet the needs of reserved parties.

