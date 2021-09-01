Cogniac AI Vision Platform Confirmed as Type 2 SOC 2 Compliant for Data Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced its successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 evaluation process, through an audit by A-LIGN, a leading advisor in corporate cyber-security compliance.



Cogniac’s completion of Type 2 SOC 2 compliance in the Security Trust Service Principle demonstrates the high cyber-security standards of the platform, protecting the data and privacy of customers and vendors. The audit seeks to identify gaps in coverage which could allow attackers or malicious entities access to confidential or private information. Cogniac undertook the process to ensure the platform provides the best possible experience for customers and partners, and most importantly, their safety.

“Cogniac’s successful completion of the SOC 2 evaluation is evidence that we invest in the protection of our customers’ data,” said Richard Meyer, vice president of Operations and Programs at Cogniac. “Our platform and model only succeed if we’re protecting the data and privacy of our customers. We understand this process is optional for organizations like ours, but we’re driven by our values of ‘Innovation’ and ‘Security’ and hold them as elemental to our work as a developer of AI, a product vendor, and a technology partner.”

The SOC audit assesses a system and its related processes’ compliance across one or more of the five Trust Service Principles developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA):

Security – Firewalls, Intrusion Detection, and Multi-factor Authentication

Availability – Performance Monitoring, Disaster Recovery, and Incident Handling

Processing – Encryption, Access Controls, and Firewalls

Integrity – Quality Assurance and Process Monitoring

Privacy – Access Control, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Encryption

SOC 2 compliance isn’t a requirement for cloud computing organizations but serves as a demonstration of commitment to the safety of customers and partners’ data within a system.



About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

