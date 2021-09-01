Alignment Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Wells Fargo 16 th Annual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 4:35 p.m. E.T.

The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The webcast links for both presentations will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

