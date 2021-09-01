AFWERX Taps Dcode to Advance Innovative Culture and Emerging Tech Across the Department of Defense

Washington, D.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation-focused program office, awarded Dcode a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for innovation-related educational and advisory services, including acquisition strategy, tech outreach, and tech integration support. Any organization in the Department of Defense can order off the BPA, allowing agencies and program offices across the DoD to address barriers to innovation and successfully adopt emerging tech to improve mission outcomes.





Dcode has previously provided innovation lifecycle support to bases and innovation units across the Air Force. Dcode’s work with the DoD has and will continue to focus not only on engaging cutting-edge tech companies from the private sector but also on fostering the forward-leaning culture and processes that are necessary within the DoD to effectively partner with industry.





“AFWERX is on the leading edge of DoD’s efforts to leverage America’s defense industrial base and maintain our military’s competitive advantage,” said Dcode’s government managing director Lisa Gaisford. “We’re excited to continue partnering with AFWERX and other organizations across the DoD as they identify, adopt, and scale the best-in-class commercial tech needed to help U.S. service members keep our country safe.”





In the scope of the BPA, Dcode provides a suite of training courses focused on helping government organizations develop the tools they need to innovate and overcome common barriers to innovation. Dcode also provides a range of advisory services to support agile acquisition strategies and tech engagement:





Horizon scanning to identify sector-specific mega-trends that can inform government mission readiness





Identification and prioritization of use cases that will attract the best technology with the greatest potential to improve mission outcomes





Outreach and engagement to attract emerging tech companies for solicitation, industry days, tech roundtables, and other events





Tech scouting and vetting to source emerging tech solutions that can best support government mission needs





Agile acquisition strategy and support designed to encourage nontraditional emerging tech participation

To learn more about how federal agencies can work with Dcode, email govhub@dcode.co.







About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode helps emerging tech companies, federal agencies, and industry partners understand each other and work together to improve the government with better tech.





Dcode has worked with hundreds of tech companies and government organizations, driving new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. To learn more, visit: dcode.co/gov









###