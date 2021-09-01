Etrion has applied for delisting of its shares from TSX and intends to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

GENEVA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX) announces that further to the recent sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets and the return of capital to shareholders that was completed on August 24, 2021, and in order to minimize the costs and management time associated with the listing of the Corporation’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and Nasdaq Stockholm (“Nasdaq”) pending a determination of whether the Company should pursue an alternative business or an orderly dissolution and winding-up of the Company, the Company has applied to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSX. Such delisting will become effective after the close of trading on September 17, 2021.



The Company also intends to apply to delist from Nasdaq. In accordance with good Swedish market practice, the formal application for delisting will be submitted to Nasdaq no earlier than three months after the market has been informed of the delisting plans through this press release. Such process is intended to provide shareholders with a reasonable time to sell their Common Shares or otherwise act on the basis of the information. In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, the TSX does not require shareholder approval of the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX as an acceptable alternative market will exist for the Common Shares on the date of delisting. Shareholders holding Common Shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade such shares on Nasdaq following delisting from the TSX.

The ownership of the Common Shares will not be affected by a delisting, and shareholders will maintain their shareholders´ rights under applicable corporate law and the Company’s constating documents.

About Etrion

The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 14:05 CET on September 1, 2021.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to the possibility of acquiring or commencing an alternative business, the possible dissolution and winding-up of the Company and the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm) constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, without limitation, the timing of the delisting from Nasdaq. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be successful in acquiring or commencing an alternative business and delisting from Nasdaq may take longer than anticipated.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.