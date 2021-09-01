Worldwide Homeland Security Industry to 2026 - Featuring General Dynamics, International Business Machines and Unisys Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Homeland security can be referred to various security solutions employed primarily within the civilian sphere by the government of any country for ensuring optimum protection for its denizens. Homeland security utilizes weapons, cameras, radars, thermal imaging devices and metal, explosives and radiation detectors for identifying anti-social threats. Radios, tactical headsets, satellite assisted equipment and various access control systems, such as biometric readers, and modeling and simulations systems are also used for communications and offering enhanced security. These solutions find application across public spaces, defense establishments, railways and military.



The alarmingly increasing rate of terrorist activities and the growing need for security solutions against criminal activities are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Homeland security solutions provide products and services to both public and private organizations to safeguard their operations and prevent illegal and criminal activities. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies to diminish cross-border insurgencies and promote national security is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, homeland security forces are frequently deployed to prevent and control riots, domestic tensions and political unrest.

Additionally, the development of technologically advanced weapons and security solutions is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Security solutions integrated with the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) are being used to identify threats and take timely action against them. Other factors, including growing concerns for cyber, aviation, maritime and border security and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Type:

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

CBRN Security

Mass Transit Security

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Modelling and Simulation

Communication System

Platforms

Rescue and Recovery System

Command and Control System

Countermeasure System

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Public Sector

Private Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture, Boeing Co., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., L-3 Communications Holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp., SAIC, Unisys, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global homeland security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global homeland security market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global homeland security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Homeland Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Aviation Security

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Maritime Security

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Border Security

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Critical Infrastructure Security

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cyber Security

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 CBRN Security

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Mass Transit Security

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by System

7.1 Intelligence and Surveillance System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Detection and Monitoring System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Weapon System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Access Control System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Modelling and Simulation

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Communication System

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Platforms

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Rescue and Recovery System

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast

7.9 Command and Control System

7.9.1 Market Trends

7.9.2 Market Forecast

7.10 Countermeasure System

7.10.1 Market Trends

7.10.2 Market Forecast

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Market Trends

7.11.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Public Sector

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Private Sector

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Accenture

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Boeing

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 General Dynamics Corp.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 General Electric Company

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 International Business Machines

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 L-3 Communications Holdings

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 SAIC

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Unisys Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

