The Global Language Services Market is expected to grow by USD 21.67 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Language Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377704/?utm_source=GNW

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. In addition, technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The language services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The language services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• ICT

• BFSI

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on language services market covers the following areas:

• Language services market sizing

• Language services market forecast

• Language services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include Acolad, APPEN Ltd., Iyuno SDI Group, Keywords Studios Plc, LanguageLine Solutions, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, SDL Ltd., Star Group, TransPerfect Global Inc., and Welocalize Inc. Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377704/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________