Galexxy Holdings Inc. Announces its Genus CBD Brand

Newport Beach, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galexxy Holdings Inc. (formerly Agtech) [OTC Pink: AGGL] is pleased to announce that its Genus™ CBD product brand soon to be launched by Galexxy Corporation, has been successfully trademarked.

The term “Genus” is borrowed from Latin, and it is a biological classification, ranking between a plant family and species. As a wholly-owned subsidiary, Galexxy Corporation will market Genus™ CBD products online direct to consumers, using its patent pending Virtual Retail Marketing System™ (VRMS).

VRMS is a unique hybrid retailing approach combining the physical attributes of the “Brick & Mortar” customer experience with the ease and convenience of online digital shopping. The deployment of VRMS units in thousands of businesses and retail outlets and tens of thousands of members’ mobile devices is expected to achieve physical contact with millions of consumers.

About Us: Galexxy Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on OTC Markets Pink (OTC: AGGL). Based in Newport Beach, California, Galexxy recently restructured the original Agtech agricultural supplies business to enter the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products. Galexxy’s “seed to sale” business strategy is keenly focused on the important synergy between health and wealth. Galexxy Corporation is also based in Newport Beach.

