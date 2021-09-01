Evoke Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that Dave Gonyer R.Ph., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt D’Onofrio, Chief Business Officer, will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 13 – 15, 2021.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 (presentation) Location: Virtual Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET to those attending the conference virtually

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with Evoke management may do so by contacting their H.C. Wainwright representative, or Christine Petraglia of The Ruth Group at cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com.



About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

