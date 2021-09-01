The Global Inulin Market is expected to grow by USD 441.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inulin Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312312/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the inulin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of healthy eating habits and the health benefits of inulin. In addition, adoption of healthy eating habits is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The inulin market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The inulin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the suitability of inulin in various applications as one of the prime reasons driving the inulin market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on inulin market covers the following areas:

• Inulin market sizing

• Inulin market forecast

• Inulin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inulin market vendors that include Cargill Inc., Ciranda Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing, Fuji Nihon Seito Corp., Inulin (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd., NovaGreen Inc., Sudzucker AG, The Green Labs LLC, and The Tierra Group. Also, the inulin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



