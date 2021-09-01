Fieldpoint Private Names Directors of Commercial Banking

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced the appointments of Emmitt Smith, Jr., and Adam Ercoli to the new role of Director of Commercial Banking.



Smith and Ercoli will lead the expansion of Fieldpoint’s commercial banking and treasury services in their respective regions – Smith, in the Southeast, where the firm operates offices in Georgia and Florida, and Ercoli in the Northeast, including the firm’s Connecticut and New York City presence.

Russell Holland, President and CEO of the firm’s banking unit, said that the two are ideal ambassadors of what makes the Fieldpoint Private value proposition distinct. “Emmitt and Adam have demonstrated the ability to guide entrepreneur clients and their businesses through the essential financial decisions that shape their futures, with a keen understanding of the implications for their broader wealth pictures.” Mr. Holland added, “Their principled advice makes the complex navigable and we are well-served in having them lead our commercial banking teams as we move forward.”

Emmitt Smith, Jr. joined the firm in January 2021 from Wells Fargo, most recently in Atlanta as a senior member of the firm’s Southeast Private Banking Team, focused on physicians, attorneys and their firms, athletes and entertainers. Prior to that he served with Sun Trust (now Truist), where he was a senior vice president and served in a success of roles leading business banking teams across the Southeast. Smith is a Howard University graduate and earned his MBA at Brenau University. He is located in Fieldpoint’s Atlanta office.

Adam Ercoli joined the firm’s Greenwich office in September 2020, from Stamford, Connecticut-based Patriot Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Team Leader. Prior to that, he was a commercial banker with Connecticut Community Bank, and earlier worked with Synovus Bank and Fifth Third Bank in Sarasota, Florida. Ercoli earned his bachelor’s from Marist University, his MBA from the University of Tampa, and is a graduate of the Stonier School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He is located at Fieldpoint’s Greenwich office.

