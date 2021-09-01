The Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market is expected to grow by USD 3.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251389/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the prebiotic ingredient market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of prebiotics in functional foods and ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications. In addition, increased use of prebiotics in functional foods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The prebiotic ingredient market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The prebiotic ingredient market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the health benefits of prebiotics as one of the prime reasons driving the prebiotic ingredient market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on prebiotic ingredient market covers the following areas:

• Prebiotic ingredient market sizing

• Prebiotic ingredient market forecast

• Prebiotic ingredient market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prebiotic ingredient market vendors that include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ingredion Inc., Jackson GI Medical, NEXIRA, NovaGreen Inc., Royal Cosun UA, Tereos Group, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the prebiotic ingredient market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

