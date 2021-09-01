The Refractory Materials Market is expected to grow by 37.78 MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114947/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current GCC countries market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by mounting demand from the construction and infrastructure sector and increasing capacity of steel production In addition, mounting demand from the construction and infrastructure sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The refractory materials market for GCC steel industry analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The refractory materials market for GCC steel industry is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Rest of GCC



By Type

• Bricks

• Monolithic



This study identifies the increasing R&D activities by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the refractory materials market growth for GCC steel industry during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on refractory materials market for GCC steel industry covers the following areas:

• Refractory materials market sizing

• Refractory materials market forecast

• Refractory materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refractory materials market vendors for GCC steel industry that include Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Dalmia Bharat Group, Imerys SA, Krosaki Harima Corp., Refractarios ALFRAN SA, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Saudi Refractory Industries, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., and Vesuvius Plc. Also, the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

