Crossover Health Expands Board of Directors

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health, a national, team-based medical group, has announced its appointment of healthcare industry leader Kelsey Mellard to its Board of Directors. The depth and breadth of Mellard’s digital health, payment and policy expertise will be instrumental as Crossover continues to expand partnerships with employers and payers across the country while broadening its services and market footprint.



“Kelsey has deep roots in healthcare, having held leadership positions across the industry in health tech, health plans and government,” explained Scott Shreeve, MD, founder and chief executive officer, Crossover Health. “From her first-hand experience with complex payment models to her proven success in health tech innovation and engagement, Kelsey’s healthcare expertise and strong relationships make her a great addition to the Crossover Board of Directors.”

Mellard has devoted her career to improving healthcare delivery across the nation. She currently serves as CEO and founder of Sitka , a tech-enabled multi-specialty value-based specialty physician network committed to improving access to reliable and transparent healthcare. She is also a Board member of the Rock Health Foundation, the first venture fund dedicated to digital health. Previously, Mellard held positions across the private and public sectors focusing on healthcare innovation, notably leading Health System Integration at the technology-enabled home care startup Honor, and as a founding team member of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

“The power of Crossover’s mission combined with the leadership team’s commitment to transcend the industry status quo with a new model of care created a very compelling reason to join the company now,” said Mellard. “I look forward to supporting Crossover’s continued growth, bringing a personal passion for and the professional experience of creating better access to remarkable care.”

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a national, team-based medical group with a focus on wellness and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care. The company delivers at scale an entirely new model of healthcare, Primary Health, built on the foundation of trusted relationships, an interdisciplinary care team approach, and outcomes-based payment. Crossover’s Primary Health model integrates primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching, care navigation and more, and delivering care in surround-sound—in-person, virtually and via asynchronous messaging. With a sophisticated approach to data analytics and social determinants of health, combined with a fixed fee payment model, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, members. Together we are building a community that embraces healthcare as a proactive part of their lifestyle. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.



