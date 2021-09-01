Dymax to Exhibit at The Battery Show 2021

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at the Battery Show, booth 2421, Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, September 14-16th. An array of light-curing adhesive and coatings solutions for today's high-powered batteries will be featured.



Of special interest to electric vehicle engineers and manufacturers will be conformal coatings, encapsulants, structural adhesives, and form-in-place gaskets that can help improve and extend battery life and increase their responsiveness and reliability.

Highlighted will be 9501-F adhesive for structural battery bonding and potting, GA-140 moisture- and chemical-resistant gasket and sealing resin, 9014 encapsulant for wire bonding applications, and conformal coatings for PCB and battery protection. Dymax will also be promoting its BlueWave® LED light-curing equipment, including the new BlueWave® AX-550 LED Flood System. Technical experts will be on hand to discuss customers' battery applications in detail.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

