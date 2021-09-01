Paylocity Announces Acquisition of Blue Marble Payroll

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces the acquisition of Blue Marble Payroll, a longtime partner providing international payroll solutions.



Blue Marble is a leading global payroll provider for companies seeking more control and convenience in international payroll processes and currently serves approximately 450 clients. Blue Marble’s platform enables U.S.-based companies to manage payroll for employees outside the U.S. in line with complex local and country-specific requirements across more than 150 countries.

Paylocity has worked with Blue Marble since its start in 2013, helping shared clients with their international payroll needs. As more economies around the world open and companies increasingly look for talent anywhere while enabling more flexibility for where employees work, the challenge of managing international payroll has increased. Through Paylocity’s acquisition of Blue Marble and its approximately 75 employees, clients will be able to better manage their international workforces through a unified solution to pay employees, automate processes, and stay compliant with local regulations in other countries.

“As the hybrid workforce becomes more predominant, there is an opportunity to help companies expand internationally, deliver greater automation, and unify payroll systems," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. “With this move, we have the ability to work with a trusted partner to build an automated, fully integrated customer experience -- with clients able to manage domestic and international payroll in one platform.”

Paylocity expects Blue Marble to represent less than 2% of total revenue in fiscal 2022. Paylocity will update financial guidance in the normal course of business in their first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings release.

About Paylocity:

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

About Blue Marble:

Blue Marble Payroll was founded in 2013 by industry veterans to provide innovative global payroll solutions and a unique-to-the-industry hybrid service model with U.S.-based project managers with direct access to local payroll experts. Blue Marble enables businesses to stay current with payroll-related regulations in more than 150 countries around the world. Blue Marble global payroll solutions simplify payroll and HR reporting, while ensuring compliance with local tax and payroll requirements. For more information, visit https://bluemarblepayroll.com/.

