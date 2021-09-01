AAID 2021 Press Release — DIAM

Chicago, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental implants help over 3 million U.S. residents live life to the fullest again

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 — September is Dental Implant Awareness Month, sponsored by The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). The theme for this year, “Eat, laugh, live again!” focuses on the many ways dental implants rejuvenate lives and bring back the comfort and confidence to eat, speak, and laugh again.

"Dental Implant Awareness Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness about how dental implants inspire newfound life," explains AAID President, Duke Heller, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID. “Beyond restoring a beautiful smile, implants restore a person’s ability to live life to the fullest.”

To kick off Dental Implant Awareness Month, AAID launched dentalimplantsinfo.org, a microsite that focuses on educating people during this month about the benefits of dental implants, how health is impacted by missing teeth, and how to find an experienced and trained dentist. Additionally, people can test their knowledge about dental implants in a new quiz called “Dental Implants: Do You Know The Facts?”.

“There are several misconceptions around dental implants,” explains Vincent Vella, DDS, FAAID. “We wanted to develop an engaging way for people to understand the facts about dental implants so they can make healthy, informed decisions.”

Dental implants provide a healthy tooth replacement option for adults of all ages, whether you were born without a tooth or have had teeth removed due to injury, infection, or decay.

To learn more about dental implants, visit the official Dental Implant Awareness Month site: http://dentalimplantsinfo.org/

Want to test your dental implant knowledge? Take the quiz: https://connect.aaid-implant.org/quiz-facts

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 70 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at editor@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.