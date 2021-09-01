MKS Instruments to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Citi’s Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these sessions will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mksinst.com/events-and-presentations and a replay of the events will be available for a limited time thereafter.



