Lightwave Promotes David Wurtzbacher to President After Company Experiences Significant Growth

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightwave, a leading management services partner for top-tier dentists in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced its internal promotion of David Wurtzbacher to President after the company experienced exponential growth, doubling in size over the past year.



Lightwave has grown beyond 60 premier dental offices, within the Virginia and North Carolina markets. Lightwave’s partnership with CarolinasDentist, a network of practices in North Carolina, alone has grown from six to twelve locations in just two years. Lightwave now has more than 50 shareholder doctors and support team members respectively, and those numbers continue to grow each day. David has played an essential role in this expeditious growth.

“I am incredibly honored by my promotion to Lightwave’s President,” said Wurtzbacher. “This company is growing and leading the way in group dentistry every day, and I’m excited to be taking a more strategic role in driving future growth. While I’m overwhelmingly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, I’m most excited about what we’ll do next as the industry’s first dental leadership organization.”

After joining Lightwave in early 2017, Wurtzbacher instantly began working side-by-side with CEO, Justin Jory, to grow the business. He was integral in building the company’s internal finance and accounting team while simultaneously growing the business development team and creating an industry-leading partnership process for dental offices. His work toward the company’s rapid growth makes him a natural fit for the role of President, as it will allow him to contribute at a more strategic level for the company as it continues to grow at an accelerated rate.

“David has been a cornerstone of the Lightwave leadership team since he started in 2017,” said Lightwave Founder & CEO, Justin Jory. “He’s not only proven to be an incredible business development asset but also an exceptional internal leader for the company. We are excited to see him contribute at a higher level with his expanded responsibilities as President.”

Wurtzbacher’s promotion also comes on the heels of Lightwave’s recent rebrand from a Dental Support Organization to a Dental Leadership Organization, which prioritizes a clear path to partnership and ownership for younger dentists and a roadmap to a rewarding retirement for experienced dentists. The company believes the best way to support each practice in their network is to preserve each practice’s unique identity and legacy, and then strengthen them with best practices, technology, and leadership training. Lightwave removes the burden of operational struggles like billing, insurance, payroll, HR, marketing, accounting along with other tedious administrative work, so practices can focus on their growth and patient care.

To learn more about Lightwave and their mission, please visit https://www.lightwavedental.com/ or reach out to info@lightwavedental.com.

About Lightwave

Lightwave, founded in 2016, is a high-growth company building the group model for the future of the dental industry. Lightwave is passionate about doing things the right way with a tight focus on high quality, core values, and taking care of their people. Lightwave is a dental leadership organization that focuses on partnering, training and developing dentists as the natural leaders of the dental practice. Lightwave helps dentists launch their careers, supports dentists leading high-growth dental groups, and assists doctors looking to establish their legacy as they transition into retirement. Lightwave is solving the big problems in dentistry: retirement, management, reimbursements, and partnership by providing the benefits of a group while preserving the essence of private practice. Lightwave currently supports 66 dental offices in 3 states with 175 full-time dentists and over 1,000 active employees. For additional information, please visit lightwavedental.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.