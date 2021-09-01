Arvig Announces New Director of Cybersecurity

PERHAM, Minn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig is excited to announce that effective Thursday, July 1st, Eric Wilkens, Ph.D., was promoted to the position of Director of Cybersecurity.



This new position is a direct reflection of the priority Arvig places on maintaining a safe and secure network and infrastructure. The importance and emphasis on cybersecurity is further driven by Arvig’s growth as a company, the sophistication of products and services offered and the threats these advancements bring. Arvig’s cybersecurity strategies center on preventing breaches, proactively identifying threats, and eliminating risk while ensuring the integrity of corporate and customer data.

“We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers and employees,” said David Arvig, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Our cybersecurity must evolve and adapt as quickly as everything else and Eric is uniquely positioned to help ensure that it does.”

Eric serves on the Board of Directors for the ND Chapter of Infragard, the MN MTA Cyber Security Committee, NTCA Cybersecurity Working Group, and has presented at several security conferences.

Wilkens earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from Bellevue University, Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from Bellevue University, and most recently earned his Doctorate in Information Technology specializing in Information Assurance and Security from Capella University.