Stax Appoints Chief Payments Officer to Bolster Global Strategy

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant, the industry's only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, today announces the appointment of Menda Sims as chief payments officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the payments industry, Sims will lead Stax’s global approach and drive the vision and strategy that embraces an enterprise view of payments across all Stax holding companies.



“Joining Stax during this transformative time not only in the payments industry but also for Stax is exciting,” said Menda. “I look forward to working with Stax’s partners to continue the organization’s course for long-term growth and success, as well as serving alongside the team to achieve Stax’s rapidly approaching goal of being the next unicorn in the payments industry space.”

Sims joins Stax from FIS, where she most recently served as chief of staff and head of strategy and business operations for the Chief Growth Office. She has over 20 years in the payments industry, working for large processors leading sales, business development, and operations teams. Previously, she served as head of global services at Elavon before taking on the president of business development role at IntegreLynk.

“Menda has a long successful track record in strategy and global expansion, a deep technical background, and she knows Stax well,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO of Stax. “She is an excellent addition to our executive team as we work to accelerate our growth, business transformation and cultural evolution to create a best-in-class technology platform that enables commerce around the world.”

Stax provides the tools, insights, and simplicity businesses of all sizes, including SaaS companies, need to manage every aspect of their business – financials, payments, invoicing, inventory, sales data, customers, and more. For more information on Stax and how its feature-rich, end-to-end software experience helps companies increase revenue, please visit staxpayments.com.

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.



